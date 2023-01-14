“MK”: shortly before her death, People’s Artist of the USSR Inna Churikova was hospitalized

People’s Artist of the USSR Inna Churikova was hospitalized shortly before her death. It became known MK.RU.

According to the publication, the actress was taken to the Botkin hospital on the night of January 4. The actress used the services of a private ambulance.

The death of Churikova became known on Saturday, January 14. “It happened half an hour ago in the hospital,” said the director of the Lenkom Theater Mark Varshaver. The cause of the death of the star is not specified.

Farewell to the People’s Artist of the USSR will take place at the Lenkom Theater on Tuesday, January 17. The head of the institution noted that the theater asked to be buried at the Novodevichy cemetery.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of condolences to the family and friends of actress Churikova.