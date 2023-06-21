“RV”: APU hit the “fire bag” near the village of Pyatikhatki in Zaporozhye

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) got into a “fire bag” near the village of Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye region. This became known from a message in Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (“RV”).

According to him, while the settlement remains in the gray zone. “The village, located in a lowland, has been turned into ruins, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being destroyed by the fire of tanks, artillery and aviation,” the message says.

It is specified that the 5th battalion of the 128th Ukrainian mountain assault brigade had to withdraw from the village most of the personnel and equipment that survived the strike of the Russian Armed Forces (AF).

It also follows from the reports of military correspondents that the main enemy forces are concentrated between Pyatikhatki and Lobkov. There are now fighting with the use of heavy weapons. Russian artillery strikes at Ukrainian troops in the area of ​​​​these settlements, as well as in the rear zones – near Kamensky.

On Monday, June 19, the head of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov said that the village of Pyatikhatki, which had previously been occupied by the Ukrainian military, had returned to the control of the Russian army. According to him, the Russian military lured the enemy into a “fire bag” and covered him with air strikes and the Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system.