Jerusalem Post: Alina Pravosudova was among the dead officers in Israel

Among the dead Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) officers repelling an attack by Palestinian militants from Hamas was Lieutenant Alina Pravosudova, a 23-year-old daughter of Russian-Ukrainian migrants who served at the base of an electronic intelligence unit near Kibbutz Urim. About it reports newspaper The Jerusalem Post.

“She was an officer on duty, her duty fell at the end of Shabbat. Militants infiltrated the base, and she engaged them in a fierce firefight, ultimately dying defending her fellow soldiers. Her brave actions saved lives,” friends of the deceased told reporters.

Alina grew up with her parents Olga and Oleg Pravosudov in the Neve Yosef neighborhood of Haifa. The girl was interested in ballet dancing and aikido, and after graduating from school she worked as a volunteer at the National Rescue Organization for Pre-Hospital Emergency Medical Services, then enlisted in the IDF. The girl’s colleagues called her “our redhead” for her beautiful red hair. In addition to her parents, the girl is survived by her grandparents and 15-year-old brother.

On the morning of October 7, the IDF reported that Palestinian radicals from the Hamas group fired rockets into Israel. In response to the rocket attacks, the Israel Defense Forces announced the launch of a large-scale military operation in Gaza using reservists.