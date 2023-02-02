Acting head of the Kherson region, Saldo, announced the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine when trying to force the Dnieper

Volodymyr Saldo, acting governor of the Kherson region, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are suffering heavy losses when trying to force the Dnieper. He is quoted RIA News.

“We repulse all enemy landings that are trying to cross and land on the left bank of the Dnieper with heavy losses for the enemy, and more often we completely destroy both the militants and their equipment,” Saldo said.

According to him, Russian forces completely control the water area of ​​the river, including the Dnieper-Bug estuary and the delta cut by channels. Saldo clarified that it makes no sense to talk about the reality of Ukraine’s military plans to force the Dnieper. Also, as he claims, Russian military personnel “fight not by numbers, but by skill.”

On January 31, the press secretary of the acting governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Vasilenko, said that the Russian military had repelled an attempt by the AFU fighters to force the Dnieper. “The enemy’s attempt was not successful,” he said. The representative of the authorities of the region called the goal of the Ukrainian army to consolidate on the left bank.