About the health problems of the Russian singer Philip Kirkorov mk.ru said music producer Yana Rudkovskaya. It became known that the artist performed at the anniversary show of Rudkovskaya’s wife Evgeni Plushenko with a broken toe.

“Philip has a problem with his finger. Yesterday he sent a video of how they put a cast on his thumb. The leg is swollen, blood is flowing … ”the producer shared.

The musician, experiencing pain, sang two songs and left the sports complex. The performer himself has not yet commented on his injury.

Earlier, Kirkorov, during his performance on stage, went down to the auditorium and whipped a person with a bouquet of flowers. “It’s not a fan, don’t worry, our security man. It so happened that he did not miss some admirer to Philip. Everyone fulfills their duties, ”the representative of the artist Ekaterina Uspenskaya later explained the situation.