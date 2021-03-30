Alleged Russian hackers last year hacked into the US State Department’s electronic network and stole thousands of emails from department employees. This is reported by Politico, citing sources in the US Congress.

According to them, cybercriminals gained access to the correspondence of the bureaus, which deal with both European issues and East Asia, as well as the Pacific region.

At the moment, it is not established whether as a result of the attack hackers gained access to classified information. It is noted that it is not known whether this hack was part of a hacker attack through software from SolarWinds.

On December 14 last year, Reuters reported that Russian hackers allegedly carried out an attack on the US Department of Homeland Security and gained access to internal communications in the department. At the same time, the attack was noticed only after almost a year – after about nine months. The attack was part of a campaign that also hacked into the systems of the US Treasury Department and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. Moscow denies accusations of hacker attacks on American departments and considers them unfounded.