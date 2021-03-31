Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova spoke about the level of growth in the minimum wage (minimum wage) in Russia in the next two years. Interfax… As it became known from her words, in 2022 the minimum wage will increase by 4.7 percent, and in 2023 – by 5.8 percent.

During the ceremony of signing an agreement between trade unions, employers and the government for 2021-2023, she stressed that the amount is still preliminary, the increase depends on the situation in the economy.

This year, the minimum wage in Russia is 12,792 rubles, in 2020 it was 12,130 rubles. If the numbers do not change, then in 2022 it will be 13,393 rubles, and in 2023 – 14,170 rubles.

Earlier, the head of the Just Russia party, Sergei Mironov, said that the current minimum wage does not physically allow one to survive, not to mention the payment of utilities, transport and medicines. In turn, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kolomeytsev argues that the real level of poverty in the country, if calculated according to the so-called method of deprivation, has reached 40 percent in recent years.

To remedy the situation, deputies and officials are proposing to change the minimum wage depending on the type of employment. So, the head of the State Duma Committee on Education and Science, a member of the Communist Party faction, Oleg Smolin, considers it possible to establish a base salary for teachers at the level of two minimum wages, and the deputy head of the Novosibirsk region, Irina Manuilova, predicted the introduction of a minimum salary for young scientists in the amount of 17-20 thousand rubles.