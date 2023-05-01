WP Reports Moral Crisis, Growing Distrust of Zuckerberg at Meta Amid Cuts

In the Meta team (recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) there is a moral crisis and distrust of the founder of the company Mark Zuckerberg is growing against the backdrop of massive layoffs. About it informs newspaper The Washington Post, citing anonymous statements from employees.

The material notes that the company has previously faced crisis periods, but the management has always maintained confidence in its future.

Currently, as it became known to the publication, we are talking about tens of thousands of laid-off workers and incomprehensible prospects. Among the complexities of Meta, the low return on investment in the “metaverse” and the negative impact on the IT sector as a whole of geopolitical instability and higher interest rates are named.

Zuckerberg made the decision to cut costs primarily by laying off employees in order to adapt the company to economic realities.

Earlier it became known that the American company for the sale of goods and services Amazon will further reduce nine thousand employees. The layoffs are explained by the fact that due to a surge in hiring during the pandemic, the company began to employ too many people. At the same time, from November 2022 to February 2023, Amazon has already got rid of 18,000 employees due to uncertainty about the future of the company.