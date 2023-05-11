FT: Billion dollars worth of EU dual-use goods disappeared while transiting Russia

In Russia, dual-use goods sent from the European Union to other buyers have disappeared. About it writes financial times.

In particular, aircraft parts, gas turbines, optical equipment and other goods were supposed to arrive in Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, but they did not reach their destination. In total, we are talking about products worth a billion dollars.

The publication suggests that we are talking about a ghost trade, when the real buyer remains in the shadows for one reason or another. “Why would these countries suddenly need these goods? Who needs these goods the most in the region? Obviously, Russia,” explained Erki Kodar, Vice-Chancellor of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Legal and Consular Affairs.

Earlier, Bloomberg wrote that the European Union is discussing a mechanism for restrictions against third countries that “are not doing enough to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions.” It is about punishing those who can help Moscow circumvent anti-Russian measures. Suspicion will fall primarily on those who fail to explain spikes in trade in key commodities or technologies. Imports to Russia of various goods, especially in the field of technology, from Kazakhstan, the UAE, Turkey and China have risen sharply in recent times, the journalists said.