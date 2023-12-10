Ammunition manufacturer Vista Outdoor announces global powder shortage

It became known about a global shortage of gunpowder. This is reported by Newsweek citing Vista Outdoor, the management company for many firearms businesses.

Representatives of the press service said that in the near future prices for ammunition will rise significantly. Brett Nelson, vice president of sales for Sporting Products, explained that this is facilitated by the military conflicts that are currently occurring in the world.

“Our suppliers have notified us of unprecedented demand and an expected global shortage of gunpowder, and thus have significantly increased our prices,” the businessman said.

Earlier in the United States they talked about the depletion of ammunition supplies due to Ukraine and Israel.