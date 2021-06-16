Russian President Vladimir Putin presented his American colleague Joe Biden with the Moscow Khokhloma writing set. This was told by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov, reports RIA News…

It also became known that Biden presented Putin with aviator sunglasses and a crystal figurine.

In 2018, during a summit in Helsinki, Putin handed then-US President Donald Trump a soccer ball. It was later reported that the Secret Service responsible for the security of the American president had seized the gift for a security check.

In 2019, Putin arrived in Saudi Arabia, and a day later in Abu Dhabi. The leaders of both countries received White Gyrfalcones as a gift from the Russian President. The bird, donated to the Saudi king, had diarrhea from excitement right in the palace.

The talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden were held on June 16 in Geneva at the Villa La Grange. The leaders of the states talked for three and a half hours. Later, the presidents held press conferences, and Biden ignored the journalist’s question about confidence in the head of Russia.