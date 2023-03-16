ZDF: Bundeswehr vessel was next to Nord Stream 1 before the attack on the pipeline

A German reconnaissance ship was near the site of the Nord Stream 1 explosion a few days before the attack on the pipeline. This became known to the TV channel ZDF from an unnamed representative of the Naval Command of the German Armed Forces.

“The German navy spent several days near the site of the Nord Stream pipeline explosion with a reconnaissance ship a few days before the attack,” the source said.

He clarified that the Bundeswehr ship left German Kiel on September 7 last year and until September 14 was less than 11 nautical miles southeast of the place where the incident occurred on September 26.

At the same time, the mission of the ship is still kept secret by the Naval Command. When asked by the media about this, they replied that it was a “routine mission.” The ship has collected “a wide variety of information that is subject to strict classification,” the military spokesman added. At the same time, the information collected does not allow us to make a “conclusion about the perpetrators of the damage” to the Nord Stream pipelines.

On February 8, an American investigative journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh, published an investigation in which he accused the United States of organizing attacks on gas pipelines. In his opinion, American divers, under the cover of conducting exercises, planted explosives to organize sabotage at Nord Stream.

A month later, on March 7, The New York Times published an article in which, citing representatives of the American administration, it reported that forces supported by Ukraine were behind the sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. In turn, Hersh called the paper’s version a “crazy story”.

On March 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the version of the undermining of the Nord Stream by Ukrainian activists can be called nonsense. He noted that the gas pipeline has a future if the US eases its pressure and Europe becomes interested in the project.