Baza: residents noticed drones flying towards the Kremlin in the Moscow region

The drones that attacked the Kremlin on the night of Wednesday, May 3, were noticed by residents in the suburbs. Baza writes about it in Telegram-channel.

The publication learned that the drones, which were noticed on approaching the capital, were flying in the suburbs at an ultra-low altitude, local residents also reported their discovery to law enforcement agencies. Emergency services and regional departments reportedly considered people’s reports “another episode of drone hysteria.”

“They didn’t work out the applications as expected,” the source said.

Subsequently, the drones flew over the Moscow Ring Road – only when they headed for the city center did law enforcement officers begin to report on the drones to their superiors. As the source of the publication explained, there was no immediate reaction from above due to the late time and the May holidays.

Ukraine attacked the Kremlin with drones on the night of Wednesday, May 3, as a result, the dome of the Senate Palace was damaged. During the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin was not in the Kremlin. The press secretary of the head of state, answering a question about the president’s reaction to the drone attack, said that Putin never loses his temper in extreme situations, he behaves in a collected and calm manner.

Putin’s speech after the drone attack on the Kremlin is not planned. After the incident, security measures were tightened in the Kremlin, a working environment reigns there, Peskov said.