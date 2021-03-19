It became known about the first victims after the explosion in a residential nine-story building in Khimki near Moscow. This was reported by TelegramChannel 112 on Friday 19 March.

According to him, there are two children under the rubble. One woman was also injured.

In emergency services RIA News reported that there may be two children under the rubble. They clarified that after the explosion, the interior partitions collapsed.

Agency TASS with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Moscow region, reports about two victims without specifying their age. The department confirmed the message about the explosion and the collapse of interior partitions on Zelenaya Street, 16.

An explosion in a residential building in Khimki near Moscow became known earlier on March 19. The cause of the incident is still unknown. Presumably, five apartments caught fire. The footage from the scene shows smoke coming out of the windows of the eighth floor, where the explosion took place. Glasses were knocked out of them, as well as from neighboring windows and balconies, and the frames were partially damaged.