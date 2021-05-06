New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender Olympic athlete in history. Writes about this The Guardian.

The 43-year-old Hubbard has not yet officially joined the New Zealand national team, but according to a source, she is “effectively guaranteed a place in the women’s heavyweight division” after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) adopted the revised qualification rules.

The IOC allowed transgender women, after transition, to compete in the women’s category without testicular removal surgery, provided that their testosterone levels were below 10 nanomoles per liter for a minimum of 12 months.

In July 2019, Hubbard became the target of criticism from a number of civil society organizations. It was noted that, being officially a woman, she “enjoys the physical benefits” that men have.

12 years ago, Hubbard underwent gender reassignment surgery, and before that she was also involved in weightlifting. As a result, in the women’s competition in Samoa, the weightlifter won two gold and one silver, which angered the organizations Speak Up For Women and Fair Play for Women. The first called to “protect women’s sports”, the second asked sports officials to “wake up”.