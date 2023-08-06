Corriere: at the talks in Jeddah, they decided to create working groups on the plan of Ukraine

During the talks in Saudi Arabia on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, it was decided to create working groups on key issues of the “peace formula” of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. About it informs edition of Corriere Della Sera, citing sources in the European Union (EU).

According to the newspaper, the meeting stressed that respect for the integrity of Ukraine’s territory and its sovereignty must be at the center of any peace agreement.

Negotiations in Saudi Arabia in Jeddah began on Saturday, August 5, and will continue on Sunday. They are attended by representatives of 30 countries, but Russia was not invited to the meeting.