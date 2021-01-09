Volunteer Maksim Inikhov, participating in a search operation after an avalanche at the Otdelnaya Mountain ski resort in Norilsk, reported the first person who died as a result of the natural disaster. This became known TASS…

According to him, during a search operation, a woman’s body was found under the snow. The husband of the deceased Vlad Popov and their one and a half year old son remain under the snow. As noted TelegramChannel Mash, a teenager previously discovered by rescuers, is the eldest son of the family.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed the information about the discovery of a woman with no signs of life. At the moment, rescue work continues, they added.

An avalanche in the area of ​​a ski resort in the Krasnoyarsk Territory became known on the evening of January 8. She covered six guest houses that did not belong to the complex and were rented out. One of them contained a family of four, including two children. It was also reported that two people got out from under the snow on their own, but received various injuries.