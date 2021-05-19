A secret counterintelligence document stating that agents of the Russian special services allegedly participated in organizing the explosions at warehouses in Vrbetica, lay unattended for ten days with Czech President Milos Zeman. Reported by the edition Deník N.

“President Zeman spoke the truth when he claimed that he learned about the Vrbetice case only on April 17 from Prime Minister Andrei Babis and Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek,” the newspaper writes. It is also indicated that although the secret message of the Security and Information Service (SBI) about Russia’s participation in the explosions in Vrbetica arrived in Prague Castle 10 days earlier, the president did not read it.

The publication also notes that the message from the SBI on April 7 came to Prague Castle, but Zeman did not read it. “This was confirmed to our publication by several sources familiar with the situation in the Prague Castle in detail,” the newspaper wrote.

Earlier, Zeman said that the reason for the explosions at military depots in the Czech Vrbetica in 2014 could be an attempt to hide the shortage of ammunition stored there. He also said that other versions, in addition to the involvement of the Russian special services, were considered by Beneshova, with whom the president met on Wednesday 12 May.

Tensions in Russian-Czech relations arose after the Czech Republic accused Russian intelligence agencies of involvement in the 2014 Vrbetica bombings, which killed two people. According to Prague, on the eve of the incident, there were Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov in the warehouses, whom Britain accuses of trying to poison the former GRU agent Sergei Skripal. Russia denies any involvement in the incident.