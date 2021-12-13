In the Moscow City Court, in the case of the murder of Russian and Israeli businessman Shabtai Kalmanovich, committed in 2009, the president of the CSKA football club Evgeny Giner may be interrogated as a prosecution witness. About it informs Kommersant.

According to the newspaper, Giner had already testified in the case three years ago. He stated that Kalmanovich was a close friend of his, they met in the late 90s at a sporting event.

It is noted that Kalmanovich feared for his life and in the middle of the 2000s asked Giner to find a bodyguard for himself and his family. The head of the football club did not begin to find out the details, but found the guards who were ready to start work. However, the businessman refused their services.

According to the investigation, later Kalmanovich nevertheless hired guards. She accompanied him to the office and home. At the same time, during meetings outside the office and trips around Moscow, the businessman did not use their services.

Also witnesses in the murder case are restaurateur Vakhtang Shonia, former president of the Russian Basketball Federation Sergei Chernov and multiple Olympic medalist, basketball player Irina Osipova.

In April 2021, investigators completed their investigation of the case. The natives of Ingushetia Bagautdin Kostoev, Batyr Tumgoev and Ali Belkhoroev (Ali Boxer) were put on trial.

According to the investigation, on November 2, 2009, Tumgoev, together with his accomplices, traveled around the city and tracked the route of the businessman. Having caught up with Kalmanovich’s car in the area of ​​the Smolenskaya embankment, Kostoyev opened fire on the car from an Armenian K6-92 submachine gun. 24 bullets were fired, of which eight hit the businessman.

The businessman died on the spot, and his driver was injured. The man tried to catch up with the killers, drove to the Novodevichya embankment, but there he crashed into a post. He managed to survive thanks to the timely help of doctors.