The head of the Ministry of Culture Lyubimova allowed the restoration of Rublev’s icon “Trinity” within a year

The Minister of Culture of Russia Olga Lyubimova told where the icon “Holy Trinity” by Andrei Rublev will go after being exhibited in the Moscow Cathedral of Christ the Savior. About this she reported in an interview with Izvestia.

Lyubimova said that the icon would be sent for restoration to the All-Russian Artistic Research and Restoration Center named after Academician I. E. Grabar. She admitted that this process would take about a year.

Related materials:

The head of the Ministry of Culture added that a scientific council would be convened on this issue. To do this, they intend to make a new capsule, “even more serious, even safer for this image.” After restoration, the Trinity will be transferred to the Trinity-Sergius Lavra Museum in Sergiev Posad. The icon will remain in the state collection.

“This is not a transfer from the federal property of the state catalog of the Russian Federation of museum valuables for use. This is responsible use within the museum community, where both the Ministry of Culture and the management of the Lavra Museum will be responsible for the preservation of the image,” Lyubimova concluded.

The Trinity icon by Andrei Rublev was brought to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior on Saturday, June 3. Prior to this, Patriarch Kirill said that “Trinity” would be exhibited here for a year, after which it would be returned to the Trinity-Sergius Lavra.