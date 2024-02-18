Balance: AFU servicewoman abandoned by her family continues treatment in hospital

The servicewoman, who was abandoned by soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) after a battle on the left bank of the Dnieper, continues treatment in a Russian hospital. The governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo spoke about this.

“This woman is still undergoing treatment in a Russian military hospital,” he said, answering a question from journalists about the fate of the military woman. Saldo did not provide other details about her condition.

Ukrainian woman was found near Krynki on the left bank of the Dnieper

Last December, Saldo said that a wounded serviceman abandoned on the battlefield was rescued by soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces. “A wounded female soldier, noticing our drone in the air, made a request for help. Since they were abandoned, the Russian military evacuated them and provided special assistance,” he reported.

Balance also published video of a woman in military uniform lying in the grass under the branches of bushes. When she sees a Russian drone, she starts waving her hand to attract attention. The operators monitoring the cameras understood her requests for help. Around her on the field lay the bodies of servicemen.

In February, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers helped evacuate the Russian commander who took them prisoner

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces evacuated a wounded Russian marine commander with the call sign Predator. The incident occurred in early February during the assault on Novomikhailovka by a platoon of the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet. During the battles for the city, the Predator was seriously wounded by a kamikaze drone, but until February 9, the military man continued to lead the assault platoon.

Related materials:

Later, it was evacuated due to deteriorating weather conditions, which did not allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use aerial reconnaissance and FPV drones.

“The immobilized Predator was also carried to the evacuation point by captured soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, whom his Storms captured during the battle,” the message says.