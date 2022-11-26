“Country”: a monument to Catherine II in Odessa will be sent to the warehouse of a company dealing with cemeteries

Monument to Empress Catherine II in Odessa, after dismantling, will be sent to the warehouse of a company dealing with cemeteries, about the future fate of the monument became known Ukrainian edition “Strana.ua”.

The draft decision on the demolition states that the monument will be temporarily stored in the warehouse of the specified enterprise, after which it will be transferred to the Empire Park, which the city authorities plan to equip in Savitsky Park.

Earlier, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksiy Goncharenko said that it was planned to dismantle the monument to Catherine II in Odessa. According to him, the decision to dismantle and move the monument was made at a meeting of the executive committee of the Odessa City Council.