After the death of Andrei Trubnikov, founder of the Babushka Agafya and Natura Siberica brands, it became known about the fate of his inheritance. He spoke about him in an interview with Forbes shortly before his death.

According to Trubnikov, he was not going to leave his own fortune to the children: “Let them earn money themselves. Why spoil your children? ” At the same time, the children of a businessman independently support themselves: one of the daughters works for Trubnikov’s company, the second is studying in Japan. The entrepreneur’s son has his own “salon, where he sells paintings, sneakers.”

Trubnikov also said that after his death he would like to leave the brand like glazed curds “B.Yu. Alexandrov “, named after the founder of the manufacturing company Boris Alexandrov. “Every time I buy his cheese and think: that’s what a fine fellow Aleksandrov was. This is the meaning of life – that he did not live his life in vain, ”the businessman noted.

The death of Trubnikov became known on January 8. He reportedly died in his own home. In 2002, he founded the cosmetics brand “Granny Agafia’s Recipes”, six years later – Natura Siberica. The chain of stores of the same name has 55 points in Russia and abroad.