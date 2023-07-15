In the center of Moscow, the famous “house under the skirt” on Tverskaya Street will be overhauled. This was reported press office of the capital’s complex of urban planning policy and construction with reference to the Deputy Mayor of the city for urban policy and construction Andrei Bochkarev.

According to Bochkarev, the facade, roof, attic and insulation will be repaired in the building at the corner of Tverskaya and Boulevard Ring. In addition, the ceilings, walls, floors, tambour door blocks, steps and wooden handrails will be updated in the house.

According to Anna Yakovleva, chairman of Moskomexpertiza, new number plates will appear on each floor of the building. Communications in the basement of the house will also be replaced, she noted.

The press service recalled that the residential building, built in 1939-1941, is considered an object of cultural heritage of regional significance. It is known that the name “house under the skirt” was given to the building due to the now lost architectural element – the figure of a girl on the corner turret.

