Drone crashed near gas compressor station in Kolomna near Moscow

An unmanned aerial vehicle crashed 100 meters from the Voskresensk gas compressor station in the Kolomna district of the Moscow region. This is reported in Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the publication, the UAV was spotted near a gas facility in the village of Gubastovo. Initially, no one was injured in the incident. The police have already arrived at the scene.

On the eve of the head of Adygea Murat Kumpilov reported the fall of an unidentified aircraft in the village of Novy. According to him, as a result, the outbuildings of the livestock farm were damaged. Civilians were not hurt.

Prior to this, two drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried to attack an oil depot in the resort town of Tuapse in the Krasnodar Territory. According to the Shot Telegram channel, the drones were going to drop explosives on the facility, but they exploded 100 meters from the oil storage.

As a result of the incident, no one was injured.

The Russian Defense Ministry later said that electronic warfare units suppressed Ukrainian UAVs in the Kuban and Adygea. The department clarified that the drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost control and deviated from the given trajectory.