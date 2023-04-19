RusVesna reported the failure of an attempted counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Vuhledar

The attempted counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) near Vuhledar turned into a failure, about this informs “Russian Spring”.

As it became known to the publication, on April 17, armored groups and troops of Ukrainian troops tried to break through the defense of Russian forces in the South Donetsk direction.

It is noted that after the artillery preparation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked in the area of ​​​​Pavlovka and Nikolsky. They were opposed by units of the Eastern Military District, the operational-combat tactical formation of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) “Kaskad” and attack helicopters of the Far Eastern group.

The Russian military reportedly hit at least three Ukrainian tanks with fire from a Ka-52 helicopter, as well as BMPs and infantry.

Earlier, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that Russian servicemen in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions stopped the activities of Ukrainian saboteurs in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Novodonetskoye.