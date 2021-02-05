Russia expelled three foreign diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden for participating in unsanctioned rallies in support of Alexei Navalny (founder of FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent). This became known to the publication EUobserver from sources in the EU.

It is reported that the Russian side made a decision to expel diplomats during a joint press conference by EU head of diplomacy Josep Borrell and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow replaced Alexei Navalny’s suspended sentence with a real one, sentencing him to 3.5 years in a general regime colony. However, he will spend two years and eight months in prison – he was credited with the year of house arrest, under which he was during the preliminary investigation in the Yves Rocher case.

On February 4, a group of American senators submitted to the US Congress a bill on sanctions against Russia over the situation with Alexei Navalny. After that, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow had prepared for a “serious conversation” with Washington about the comments of the US authorities regarding the Russian protests.