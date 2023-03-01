“UA Insider” reported explosions near Kremenchug, Poltava region of Ukraine

Explosions occurred in the Poltava region of Ukraine. This was announced on Wednesday, March 1 Telegram-channel “Insider UA”.

The report states that the explosions occurred in the area of ​​Kremenchug. No other details of what happened were given.

At the same time, according to data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the Republic, an air alert in the region was not announced.

Earlier, on March 1, Russian military correspondents announced an attack by “strange objects” on targets in Kremenchug. A series of explosions were heard in the city. It was reported that, presumably, Ukrainian air defense systems tried to shoot down air targets.

On the same day, the Kyiv authorities reported that an unidentified flying object had been seen over the city. An air raid alert was issued in the Ukrainian capital, and residents were urged to stay in safe places.