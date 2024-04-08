It became known about the explosions in the Poltava region of Ukraine

Explosions occurred in the Poltava region of Ukraine

Explosions occurred in the Poltava region of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrainian publication “Public” in its Telegram-channel.

According to the online map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, an air raid alert has been declared in Vinnytsia, Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolaev, Odessa, Poltava, Khmelnytsky and Chernivtsi regions of the country.

Earlier, the head of the Zaporozhye public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov reported a powerful explosion in Zaporozhye. According to his information, the volumetric explosion was felt most loudly in the city center, and after the explosion an air raid alert began.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics.