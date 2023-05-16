Explosions thundered in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine and Kyiv

Explosions thundered in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine on the night of Monday to Tuesday, from May 15 to 16, according to Telegram-channel of the Ukrainian edition of Klymenko Time.

As the journalists specified, the alarm was announced throughout Ukraine. According to the publication, explosions are also heard in the Solomensky and Shevchenkovsky districts of Kyiv. “Missile fragments also fell in the Obolonsky and Darnitsky districts of Kyiv,” the publication noted.

Earlier, the Ukrainian media reported on explosions in Ternopil and Kherson controlled by Kyiv. At which objects explosions were heard, it was not specified. The military correspondents named warehouses with ammunition and fuel, which are being collected for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), as targets. On the night of May 12, it became known that explosions had taken place in the city of Zaporozhye.