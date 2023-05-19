“Strana.ua”: eyewitnesses reported explosions in Lviv

Eyewitnesses reported nighttime explosions in Lvov. Writes about it Telegram– channel of the Ukrainian edition “Strana.ua”.

The information was confirmed by Lviv Mayor Andrey Sadovoy. “According to preliminary information, the target was an object of the city’s critical infrastructure. They attacked with shahids. There were no casualties,” he said.

Earlier it became known about explosions in five regions of Ukraine – Khmelnitsky, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Nikolaev regions and Dnepropetrovsk. An air raid alert was issued almost throughout the country.