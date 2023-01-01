“Strana.ua”: the sounds of explosions are heard in Kyiv and the Dnieper

The sounds of explosions are heard in Kyiv and the Dnieper. This is reported by the publication “Strana.ua” in its Telegram.

Earlier, an air alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine. Sirens sound in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovograd regions of Ukraine, as well as in the Kyiv-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region.

On the night of January 1, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. Later, the authorities reported that infrastructure facilities were hit in the Kyiv region and Kherson region.