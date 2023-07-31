“Public”: explosions occurred in Kherson on the evening of July 30

Explosions occurred in Kherson, controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. This is reported by the Ukrainian publication “Public” in its Telegram-channel.

According to the publication “Mirror of the week”, explosions are heard in the Ship area and the city center. It is noted that the air alert in the area was not declared.

Explosions in Kherson were reported on 30 July. Prior to this, explosions were heard in the city of Sumy and Zaporozhye. A fire broke out in the Dnepropetrovsk region, a warehouse was damaged.