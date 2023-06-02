“RBC-Ukraine”: explosions sounded in Kharkov, an air raid alert was announced

Explosions sounded in Kharkov, the RBC-Ukraine newspaper reported on the afternoon of June 2. Telegram.

In particular, the sounds of explosions were heard by residents of the Chuguevsky district of the Kharkiv region.

At the same time, it is noted that at the time of the message, no air raid alert sounded in the city, however, according to the official cards, at 17:09 (coincides with Moscow) it was announced. The causes of the explosions are still unknown.