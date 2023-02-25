Telegram channel “Two Majors”: AFU blew up a dam in Artemovsk, floods the lower streets

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) blew up a dam in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), a number of streets were flooded. On Saturday, February 25, reports Telegramchannel “Two Majors”.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up a dam in the North. It floods the Stupki, the lower streets. The water from the Northern Headquarters is gone. The northern rates are connected by a small river with the Eighth rate. Eighth – with the lake. Sources from the field report that there will be a lot of water, ”the message says.

As it became known to the channel, this happened against the background of the successes of Russian forces in Yagodnoye. It is noted that in the northern sector of the Artyomovsk front, the threat of encirclement of the city is gradually being created, the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are putting up fierce resistance, despite heavy losses.

Earlier it was reported that Western and Ukrainian officials allowed the retreat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Artemovsk due to the gradual advance of Russian forces. As it became known to The Times, they understand that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be completely surrounded in the city and left without supplies. As noted in the material, the recent successes of Russian troops have led the Ukrainian authorities to publicly downplay the significance of the battles for the city.