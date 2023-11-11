RBC: an explosion occurred before the cars derailed in the Ryazan region

An explosion occurred before the carriages of a freight train derailed in the Ryazan region. RBC writes about this in Telegram with reference to a source close to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the publication’s interlocutor, the incident occurred in the area of ​​Dyaghilevo station. As a result, seven train cars carrying mineral fertilizers derailed.

It also became known that the number of victims has increased to two. Medical assistance was provided to the driver and his assistant on the spot, the Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia reported on its website.

The accident became known on the morning of November 11. According to the Moscow Railway, the reason was “interference by unauthorized persons in the operation of railway transport.” The incident did not affect the movement of passenger and commuter trains. There is no threat to the environment.

Earlier, at the Golubichnaya station in the Uletovsky district on the Trans-Baikal Railway, four freight cars left the tracks. Three of them capsized.