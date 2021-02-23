Opponents of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline began to express their concern over the approach of US President Joe Biden to this issue. This is reported by Axios.

According to the US news portal, Central and Eastern European countries are worried that Biden, in their opinion, is not ready to take decisive action against the project. The publication notes that the US President does not want to confront German Chancellor Angela Merkel and cause serious damage to Germany, nevertheless, the solution to the Nord Stream 2 issue should be the first serious test in practice of the democrat’s tough rhetoric towards Russia.

A source close to the Ukrainian president said that Kiev was concerned that during the Munich security conference, Biden did not declare the US readiness to use all available methods to stop the implementation of this project.

Earlier, State Department spokesman Ned Price explained the reason for the rejection of the United States to Nord Stream 2. He stated that the United States opposes the project from a geopolitical point of view. The spokesman for the State Department stressed that the pipeline, if completed, would provide Russia with leverage over the closest partners of the United States in Europe, which worries Washington.

On February 22, the United States extended sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The Ministry of Finance has added to another sanctions list the pipe-laying vessel Fortuna, which is engaged in the construction of the gas pipeline. Also, restrictions within the framework of the law “On the protection of the energy security of Europe” were imposed on the owner of the vessel, the company “KBT-Rus”.

Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. It was supposed to be put into operation at the end of 2019, but the completion of construction had to be postponed due to US sanctions. Construction is being hindered in Washington as American liquefied natural gas (LNG) competes with Russian pipeline fuel for the European market.

At present, Nord Stream 2 is 95 percent complete.