Ukrainian Shakhtar player Rasputko fled to Russia and asked for asylum

Ukrainian Shakhtar football player Alexander Rasputko fled to Russia. This became known Telegram– channel “Brutal Football”.

According to the source, on October 4, after a UEFA Youth League match in Belgium, the 19-year-old athlete disappeared in an unknown direction. Only the football player’s uniform was found at the airport. At the same time, Rasputko deleted all posts on social networks and stopped answering calls. According to the latest data, the football player asked for political asylum in Russia.

It is noted that the midfielder previously agreed with Shakhtar on a new contract for five years. Thanks to this, it was decided to include him in the squad for the match with Antwerp (2:1). He spent the entire match on the field.

Rasputko is a graduate of Shakhtar. The footballer also played four matches for the Ukrainian youth team, without scoring any goals.