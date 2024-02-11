NBC: Israel's plan to expand the Rafah operation has exacerbated differences with the United States

Israel's intention to expand its ground military operation in the Gaza Strip to the southern city of Rafah has exacerbated contradictions between the US administration and Prime Minister of the Jewish State Benjamin Netanyahu. This was reported by NBC TV channel, citing a source. TASS on Sunday, February 11th.

According to him, the United States believes that Israel is not yet ready to carry out an operation that would avoid casualties among more than a million civilians in the sector, many of whom, due to the fighting, left their homes and took refuge in Rafah.

Earlier on February 11, British Foreign Minister David Cameron expressed concern about the possible launch of an Israeli army offensive on the city of Rafah. He said: “The priority must be an immediate pause in hostilities to allow aid to be delivered and hostages released, followed by progress toward a sustainable, permanent ceasefire.”