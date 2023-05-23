CNN: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are getting engaged

American billionaire, founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos and his partner, journalist Lauren Sanchez decided to get engaged. About it became known CNN.

According to a source close to the couple, at the moment there is no information about when the wedding will take place. The interlocutor of the channel could not tell additional details of the engagement. Bezos and Sanchez first went public with their relationship in 2019. They gave their first joint interview only three years later.

Before that, the entrepreneur was married to Mackenzie Scott for 25 years. However, the couple divorced in 2019.

According to Forbes, Bezos takes third place in the list of the richest people in the world.

Earlier, a sculpture in the form of his beloved was noticed on the nose of the superyacht of businessman Jeff Bezos. It turned out that on the bow of the $500 million ship called Koru, designers placed a sculpture in the form of a bust of the billionaire’s beloved.