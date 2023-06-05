The confrontation between the Russian military and Ukrainian nationalists lasted more than eight hours in the area of ​​​​the Vremevsky ledge in the Zaporozhye direction, Vladimir Rogov, head of the public movement “We are together with Russia,” said on June 4.

“At the moment, the fighting, which lasted more than eight hours, has ceased. The enemy has already undertaken reconnaissance in force in this area, but today it was more active and massive,” he said.RIA News“.

Rogov clarified that the Ukrainian troops suffered losses in manpower and armored vehicles. Attempts to break through were thwarted, offensives are no longer recorded.

Earlier, Rogov reported that on June 4, attempts were made to break through the front in the Zaporozhye direction, but the Russian military did not allow this to be done – the enemy was driven back, but the fighting lasted several hours.

In addition, on this day, it was reported that the Russian army had eliminated 37 militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) while trying to cross the Dnieper and reach the islands of Veliky and Bokaevsky. In addition, in the Kherson direction, the formations of the Dnipro group of troops destroyed two Ukrainian boats and a 120-mm mortar with a crew in the area of ​​Korabelov Island.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.