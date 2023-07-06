Anatoly Wasserman, a member of the State Duma and a participant in the intellectual show “Own Game”, announced the emergency hospitalization Telegram-Mash channel. According to available information, he was diagnosed with diabetes mellitus with complications.

Wasserman independently went to the doctors with complaints of feeling unwell in the last month, high sugar, thirst and dry mouth. He was sent to the hospital in a moderate condition. At the moment, the deputy moves in a wheelchair, said Mash.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor revealed the dangerous consequences of sugar abuse. The department said that diabetes can develop due to the consumption of one can of soda per day.