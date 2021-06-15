Analysis of samples taken from residents of the United States showed the presence of cases of COVID-19 in the country at least on January 7, 2020. This became known to the Axios portal.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), such data suggest that the coronavirus was circulating in the United States as early as late December 2019.

According to the portal, after processing more than 24 thousand blood samples taken in 50 states and dating back to March 18, 2020, antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus were found in nine samples – in the states of Illinois, Mississippi, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. … However, antibodies were not found in samples that belonged to future foci of the epidemic in the United States – New York or Seattle.

At the same time, co-author of the study, Sheri Shulli, noted that the results do not generally indicate the origin of the virus. The specialist explained that the experts did not study the possibility that the persons from whom these samples were obtained left the United States or had contact with people who traveled outside the United States.

On May 20, the United States said there was “strong circumstantial evidence” that the first outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus occurred as a result of a leak from a Chinese research laboratory. In turn, the Chinese authorities point to the possibility of a coronavirus leak from the American military laboratory Fort Detrick.

An outbreak of pneumonia COVID-19 caused by a new type of virus was first recorded at the end of 2019 in Wuhan, China. On March 11, 2020, WHO announced that the situation could be characterized as a pandemic. Chinese authorities and scientists have repeatedly questioned the version of the origin of the virus in Wuhan.