Russian air defense forces destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region

An aircraft-type drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried to attack objects in Russia. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense on Saturday, August 26.

As specified in the department, the Ukrainian UAV was seen in the sky over the Shebekinsky district of the Belgorod region around 9:00 Moscow time. The drone was destroyed by Russian air defense (AD) weapons.

Earlier, on August 26, air defense forces in the Moscow region destroyed an APU drone that was heading towards Moscow. As a result, no one was hurt.

Prior to this, on August 25, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems destroyed a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the territory of the border Belgorod region. According to the department, an attempted terrorist attack on objects on Russian territory was stopped on August 25 at about 13:00 Moscow time.