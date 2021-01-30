One of the leaders of the terrorist group “Islamic State” (IS, banned in Russia) was liquidated in Iraq as a result of an air strike by a coalition led by the United States. This became known to The New York Times from representatives of both countries.

43-year-old militant Jabbar Salman Ali Farhan al-Issawi, also known as Abu Yasir, was eliminated near the Iraqi city of Kirkuk. According to experts, he could coordinate the actions of the group in Iraq.

It is noted that nine more terrorists were killed during the operation. In addition to the US military, Iraqi security services participated in the hostilities.

On January 21, two suicide bombers committed suicide bombing in downtown Baghdad. At least 32 people were killed and 110 more were injured. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.