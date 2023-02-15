RIA Novosti: Russian anti-drone guns have confirmed their effectiveness in the NVO zone

Russian anti-drone guns have confirmed their effectiveness in the zone of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, reports RIA News citing an informed source.

It is noted that such radio-electronic guns as Pishchal-PRO, developed by Ruselectronics and REX, created by the Kalashnikov concern (both companies are part of Rostec), were tested in combat conditions.

The source said that this type of weapon allows you to “turn off” drones at a distance of one to two kilometers, this reduces the enemy’s ability to conduct reconnaissance at the forefront and adjust fire on positions.

Shotguns, due to electromagnetic radiation, suppress radio signals and disrupt the operation of navigation systems that are used to control drones. As a result of communication loss, the drone enters landing mode.

Earlier, Vitaly Dolgov, head of the laboratory for external piloting and operation of unmanned aircraft at the Scientific Research Institute of Computer Complexes (NIIVK), said that the Russian reconnaissance and strike drone RUD-250, which is being tested in the NVO zone, is invulnerable to electronic warfare guns (EW), has a low cost and is capable of speeds up to 170 kilometers per hour.