Natalya Poklonskaya, who until recently served as the Russian Ambassador to Cape Verde, spoke about her future duties as Deputy Head of Rossotrudnichestvo. Writes about it RIA News.

“My responsibilities, according to the distribution of the head of Rossotrudnichestvo, include issues of protecting the rights of compatriots abroad, as well as the department of culture and art. I met the management team, all the guys are proactive, so there are a lot of plans, ”Poklonskaya said.

Earlier it became known that Poklonskaya will take up her powers as deputy head of Rossotrudnichestvo from February 7, 2022. She noted that she was glad to join the team. Poklonskaya called the protection of the rights of Russians a priority in Rossotrudnichestvo.