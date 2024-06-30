Shot: Kanye West and Gosha Rubchinsky do not have an exact return date to the USA

American rapper Kanye West and designer Gosha Rubchinsky do not have an exact return date to the United States. The Telegram channel writes about the duration of their stay in Russia Shot.

It is noted that Rubchinsky intends to see friends and relatives, as well as introduce them to Kanye.

Earlier it became known that a trip to a restaurant in the Moscow GUM shopping center cost Kanye West 82 thousand rubles. The artist left 10 thousand of them to the employees of the establishment as tips.