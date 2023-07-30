“112”: a drone flew into the Moscow City tower, preliminary

A drone flew into the Moscow City tower, and an explosion occurred. This is reported Telegram– channel “112”.

“Residents of Moscow and the region report explosions. The footage shows one of the towers of Moscow City. Previously, a drone flew into it, ”the message says.

According to information Telegram-channel Mash, smoke is visible above the building, emergency services arrived at the scene.

It is noted that everything happened at three in the morning, the sound of the explosion woke up the residents of neighboring houses on Kutuzovsky Prospekt.

Earlier, on the morning of July 24, an attack was made on Moscow using a UAV. Information about this was confirmed by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin. He clarified that there were no serious damages and no casualties, all operational services worked at the scene.