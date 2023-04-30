The Times: US intelligence does not believe in the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) will hardly be able to achieve success in the course of the counteroffensive. About it writes The Times, citing published classified materials of American intelligence.

“Leaked US intelligence estimates show that Ukraine [в ходе контрнаступления] is unlikely to achieve anything more than “modest territorial gains” from the entrenched Russian troops, ”the material says.

It is noted that the Ukrainian side has no other choice but to attack this spring or summer. According to the publication, now the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are mastering 1,550 armored vehicles and 230 tanks provided by Western countries.

At the same time, Ukraine lacks the proper air defenses needed for a major offensive, the article says. The West is waiting for action from the Ukrainian side. It is noted that Kyiv must demonstrate the so-called “return on investment.”

Earlier, the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently ready for a counteroffensive, and it will take place in the near future. According to the forecasts of the head of the group, the Ukrainian army will begin the corresponding maneuvers by May 15.